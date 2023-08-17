StockNews.com Upgrades First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) to Buy

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Shares of FAF traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $61.89. 344,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,616. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. First American Financial has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First American Financial by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.