StockNews.com Upgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) to “Buy”

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,486. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,700 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $209,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

