StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.41% from the company’s current price.

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.30 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,334.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

