Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $238.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,415. The company has a market capitalization of $443.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

