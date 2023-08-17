Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryve Foods in a report released on Tuesday, August 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.65) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.95). The consensus estimate for Stryve Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($7.95) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Stryve Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Stryve Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Stryve Foods Stock Down 3.7 %

SNAX opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 million. Stryve Foods had a negative return on equity of 122.85% and a negative net margin of 82.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryve Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter worth $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products.

