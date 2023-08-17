Suku (SUKU) Reaches Market Cap of $7.55 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Suku token can now be bought for about $0.0423 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Suku has a total market cap of $7.55 million and $85,311.30 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suku has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

