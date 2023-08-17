Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sumco Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Sumco stock opened at 12.93 on Thursday. Sumco has a twelve month low of 11.93 and a twelve month high of 15.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is 14.16.
Sumco Company Profile
