Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sumco Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Sumco stock opened at 12.93 on Thursday. Sumco has a twelve month low of 11.93 and a twelve month high of 15.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is 14.16.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

