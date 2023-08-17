Summit Materials (SUM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/17/2023 – Summit Materials is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $38.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $45.00.

7/13/2023 – Summit Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – Summit Materials was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

NYSE:SUM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 765,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

