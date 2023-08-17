Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SMMT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 883,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 19.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

