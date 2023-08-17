Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

SLF opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

