Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Sun Life Financial
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Life Financial
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Beer Stocks to Tap into if You’re Ready for Some Football
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- CAVA Group’s First Update Since IPO Makes It A Potential Buy
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.