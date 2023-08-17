Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.71. 112,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,122. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunoco has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

