Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Announces Earnings Results

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18), reports. The company had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 18.87%.

Sunworks Stock Performance

Shares of SUNW opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Sunworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Sunworks from $1.70 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Sunworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunworks

(Get Free Report)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.