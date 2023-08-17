Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of SUP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,480. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43. Superior Industries International has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

In related news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $28,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 67,695 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,264,565 shares in the company, valued at $15,693,599.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,858 shares of company stock worth $304,388 and sold 101,916 shares worth $364,525. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 868.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

