Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SUPN

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.