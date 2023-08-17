Susan Panuccio Sells 184,212 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWS opened at $21.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

News Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of News

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its position in News by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in News by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in News by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in News by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 297,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.