SVB Securities Initiates Coverage on Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 99,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $68,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,737.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $2,846,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

