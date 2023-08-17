Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Welltower worth $134,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $86.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

