Swiss National Bank Has $167.89 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $167,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $381.16 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

