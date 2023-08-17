Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,011,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $155,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco stock opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

