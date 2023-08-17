Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,700 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $131,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,092 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.