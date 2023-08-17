Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Hershey worth $148,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $219.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

