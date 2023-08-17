Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $160,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $225.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $227.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.08.

Read Our Latest Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.