Swiss National Bank Sells 24,500 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $141,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $139.04 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

