Swiss National Bank Sells 51,400 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $146,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.83. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

