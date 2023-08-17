Swiss National Bank Sells 95,600 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Aflac worth $151,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.90.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AFL opened at $75.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.