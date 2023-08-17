Symbol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $913,328.26 (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $145.38 million and $913,328.26 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,242,352,381 coins and its circulating supply is 5,805,437,467 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

