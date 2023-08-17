Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.04-$11.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.81 billion-$5.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.81 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.04-11.09 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.33.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $428.21 on Thursday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total transaction of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

