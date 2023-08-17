Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $485.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $448.00 to $485.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.33.

Synopsys stock opened at $428.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.92. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after buying an additional 420,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

