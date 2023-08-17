Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $428.21, but opened at $450.16. Synopsys shares last traded at $441.91, with a volume of 131,634 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.33.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

