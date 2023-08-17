Synopsys Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,395 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 201% compared to the average volume of 1,460 call options.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $427.58. The company had a trading volume of 586,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

