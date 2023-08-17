Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) Stake Lifted by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF comprises about 28.8% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc owned about 51.46% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF worth $50,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF alerts:

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242. The company has a market capitalization of $95.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.48. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Syntax Stratified LargeCap index. The fund tracks an index that holds all constituents of the S&P 500 Index, reweighted to diversify related business risk. SSPY was launched on Jan 4, 2019 and is managed by Syntax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.