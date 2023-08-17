Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Releases Earnings Results

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Takung Art had a net margin of 109.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Takung Art Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Takung Art stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Takung Art has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.91.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Institutional Trading of Takung Art

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takung Art in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Takung Art during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Takung Art in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Company Profile

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.