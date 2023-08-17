Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at BTIG Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Talis Biomedical Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of TLIS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 7,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,954. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($8.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 3,008.94%.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.
