Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at BTIG Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Talis Biomedical Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TLIS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 7,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,954. Talis Biomedical has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($8.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 3,008.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B.

