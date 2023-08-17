Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TVE stock opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.40. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.99 and a twelve month high of C$5.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

