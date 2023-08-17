Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.15 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.15 EPS.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.7 %

TPR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 397.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9,680.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,951 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

