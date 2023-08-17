Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.22. The company issued revenue guidance of approaching $6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion. Tapestry also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Tapestry stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. Tapestry has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,117 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $1,006,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 99.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

