Tapestry’s (TPR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Tapestry stock remained flat at $34.33 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,884,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,741. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 690,117 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 99.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

