Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.60. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,450 shares.
Tapinator Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.
Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.
Tapinator Company Profile
Tapinator, Inc engages in the development and publishing of mobile games. It operates through the Mobile Applications segment. The company was founded by Ilya Nikolayev and Andrew P. Merkatz in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
