Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,371,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $100,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $84.24. 626,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

