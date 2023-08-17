Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Target stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,056,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.