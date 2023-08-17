Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.45.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

TGT opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a 1-year low of $124.96 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.