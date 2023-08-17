Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Bank of America from $145.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.45.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $128.73 on Thursday. Target has a one year low of $124.96 and a one year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.