Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Major Shareholder Paul B. Manning Purchases 16,466,667 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 16,466,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,820,000.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,466,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,820,000.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 359,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 172.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

