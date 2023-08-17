Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSHA. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. 2,781,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $127.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.06.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 16,466,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $14,820,000.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,466,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,820,000.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,570,000 and sold 386,689 shares valued at $274,444. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

