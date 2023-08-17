TD Cowen Lowers biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Price Target to $7.00

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of biote in a research report on Monday.

biote stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 49,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. biote has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.22.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 37.29% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that biote will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other biote news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of biote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 140,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of biote by 9,887.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in biote during the second quarter worth $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in biote during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in biote during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter worth $71,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

