TD Cowen Lowers KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $4.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $4.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 419.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KORE Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of KORE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KORE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KORE Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KORE Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KORE Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KORE Group by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

