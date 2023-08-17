TD Securities Cuts IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $5.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. 1,153,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.87. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $222,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 130.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 839,183 shares during the period. 48.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.