Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 521,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,155. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.22 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.