Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

NYSE:TDY traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $404.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $400.49 and a 200 day moving average of $414.70. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

