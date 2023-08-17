Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given New $8.80 Price Target at Bank of America

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TME has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 6.9 %

TME traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,229,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,181. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,450,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.